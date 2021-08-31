Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing moments after Joe Biden expressed his thanks to service members who executed the evacuation mission out of Afghanistan

As the country finalises its 20-year campaign in the country, Psaki is expected to explain how the president will deem fit to move forward to best protect the American people.

It comes as the Pentagon admits as many as 250 Americans who wanted to leave Kabul are stranded there.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed President Joe Biden's administration for "leaving Americans behind two weeks" after promising not to.