Watch live as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing

Watch live as deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters at the White House. Ms Jean-Pierre will answer questions alongside Deputy National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi.

This comes as the president visited devastated areas in Kentucky, which was hit by a deadly tornado on the weekend.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden announced the federal government will cover 100 per cent of tornado emergency costs for 30 days.

The death toll is feared to be more than 100 in Kentucky alone, with casualties have reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

