Watch live as the White House press briefing is expected to discuss Hurricane Ida's recovery and response effort in the storm-ravaged state of Louisiana.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary is expected to discuss President Biden's upcoming visit to Louisiana following Hurricane Ida ploughing through the Gulf Coast.

Biden is due to visit Louisiana tomorrow (Friday) as the state attempts to recover from the Category 4 hurricane.

During his visit, Biden will survey storm damage and meet with state and local officials.