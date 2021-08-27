A White House Marine Sentry caused some hilarity on Twitter after a video of him reacting to a lightning strike racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

The marine in question was standing guard outside one of the doors to the White House when the lighting strikes causing him to visibly flinch before he waits for a second, then very formally and very slowly starts to make his exit to stage left.

A video uploaded from a few minutes later showed the sentry back on his post after the thunderstorm had calmed down a bit.