White House calls out Peter Doocy’s criticism of Secretary of State tweet to support Ukraine

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, has hit back at Peter Doocy's criticism about a tweet made by Antony Blinken in support of Ukraine.

The US Secretary of State wrote "I #StandWithUkraine" on social media on 22 January and in response, Mr Doocy asked if "a hashtag" has ever stopped an "authoritarian regime" from doing anything.

Ms Psaki hit back by suggesting that "unlike the last administration" the White House doesn't think Twitter is the "only means of discussing important topics" but still sees the value in sharing statements on social media.

