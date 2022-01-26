Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Wednesday (26 January).

She is taking questions after President Joe Biden met with private sector CEOs to discuss the ways his Build Back Better agenda will grow the economy and make America more competitive.

Yesterday’s press conference was once again dominated by the ongoing tension in eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine.

Mr Biden on Tuesday suggested Vladimir Putin will face “personal sanctions” should Russia stage any form of invasion, but has not detailed exactly what those would be.

