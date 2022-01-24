Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Monday (24 January).

President Joe Biden last week marked one year in office, but forced his administration into frantic damage limitation mode after a high-profile gaffe over the situation in Ukraine.

Mr Biden’s suggestion over how Nato might respond to a “minor incursion” by Russia dominated the headlines and will likely still be a topic during Monday’s briefing.

At home, the president is facing his lowest approval ratings yet as he looks to win back supporters.

