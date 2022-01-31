Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding a briefing with journalists on Monday (31 January).

Last week’s discussions were dominated by the US response to ongoing tensions in eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has today reiterated his threat to Vladimir Putin, saying that Russia would suffer “swift and severe consequences” if they were to invade.

He also said that the world must be “clear-eyed about the actions Russia is threatening” and be prepared to respond should the situation escalate.

