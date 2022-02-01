White House press secretary laughs at Boris Johnson being 'ambushed by a cake'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she hasn’t discussed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “partygate” troubles with President Biden but stressed he’s continued confidence in the UK as a partner.

The PM is reeling from a succession of embarrassing revelations about gatherings held in his 10 Downing Street flat while most British citizens were under Covid lockdown regulations.

She added that Mr Biden “is confident in the important partnership we have with the United Kingdom [and] the role they play as an important partner. That certainly has not changed despite cakes in anyone’s faces”.

Sign up to our newsletters by clicking here