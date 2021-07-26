White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a briefing on Monday afternoon.

Earlier today, President Joe Biden made remarks about the Americans with Disabilities Act remarks in the Rose Garden at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The administration released guidance that there will be support for those suffering with long-term effects of Covid-19, known as “long Covid,” as the condition shapes up to be a major, long-term public health issue.

The administration also provided guidance that addresses the needs of children with long Covid who may be children with disabilities