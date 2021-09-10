White House press secretary Jen Psaki is holding a press briefing with reporters. She is expected to give more information on the vaccine mandates announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday. Under his tough new strategy, every employer with 100 employees or more will be required to institute a mandate requiring that unvaccinated workers must either get the vaccine or submit to weekly Covid-19 testing. Mr Biden hit out at Governor’s who he said are paying “pandemic politics” rather than looking after their constituents.