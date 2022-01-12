Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts a news briefing as Biden is set to huddle with Senate Democrats on voting bills.

President Joe Biden is set to meet with Senate Democrats at the Capitol on Thursday, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party’s long-stalled push for voting and elections legislation.

Biden is expected to discus potential changes to Senate rules that will be needed to overcome repeated Republican filibusters that have blocked the measures.

