Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is to hold a press briefing on Thursday, where reporters are due to ask questions of President Biden’s administration.

The conference comes on the same day that the Democrat Potus signed into law an act which banned imports from Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China, and introduces “sanctions on foreign individuals responsible for forced labour in the region”.

The country's ruling Communist Party has faced accusations of carrying out mass detentions of Uyghur Muslims in the area.