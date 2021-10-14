Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to the press ahead of the President’s trip to Italy, Kenya, and the United Kingdom.

The White House says President Joe Biden plans to address the need for “transparency and accountability” in international and domestic financial systems when he meets with Kenya s leader.

During his visit to Italy Biden plans to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the climate crisis and poverty with the pope, according to the White House.

The meeting will take place on Oct. 29, and Biden will then attend two-day summit of G-20 leaders in Rome.

