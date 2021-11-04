White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has accused the Republican party of using children as 'a political football' over the US school curriculum during a briefing.

The press secretary said: “Republicans are lying. They are not being honest. They are not being truthful about where we stand. They are cynically trying to use our kids as a political football.”

Mrs Jean-Pierre led the press brieifing after Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, revealed she was diagnosed with Covid and is working from home.

