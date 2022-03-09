Watch live as Jen Psaki holds briefing after Ukraine asks US for war planes

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, is holding her daily briefing with journalists (Wednesday 9 March).

Discussions in recent days have been dominated by the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Earlier this week Joe Biden, the US president, announced a ban on imports of Russian oil in an attempt to cut off funding to Vladimir Putin and Moscow.

Ms Psaki has faced a number of questions on the topics of oil and other economic sanctions already, but it’s likely she will be asked more about them during her briefing today.

