White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s answer as to whether the Biden administration’s messaging would change if Facebook decides to reinstate former President Donald Trump to the platform was a simple “no”.

Facebook’s independent Oversight Board is expected to announce a decision on Wednesday as to whether the company will reverse or uphold its indefinite ban on Trump’s accounts.

A reporter asked Psaki during a White House briefing on Tuesday: “If [Trump] is reinstated is there any change in strategy that the White House would put in messaging?”