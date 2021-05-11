The White House has refused to say if Colonial Pipeline paid a ransom over the DarkSide hacking demand.

The FBI says that the hacking group was behind the ransomware attack on the company, which was forced over the weekend to shut down its 5,500-mile pipeline that runs between Texas and New York.

The Biden administration said at a Monday briefing that it was up to the private company to address if it had paid the DarkSide ransom after the attack.

Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber & Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger told reporters that Colonial had not asked for cyber support from the federal government following the attack.