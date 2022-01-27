Self-proclaimed white nationalists go door knocking in Alabama

A home security camera that allegedly captures white nationalists going door-to-door in Alabama spreading hate has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, capture on a Ring doorbell camera, two men in suit jackets can be heard saying, “We are white nationalists and we’re going around hoping to talk to people about some things,” including “white people in the United States”.

The clip was posted by Mallory Hytes Hagan, a former Alabama congressional candidate and 2013 Miss America.

