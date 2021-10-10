People who use the “extremist” term ‘white privilege’ should be reported to the government’s counter-terrorism programme Prevent, a Tory MP has said.

In a recording obtained by The Independent, Jonathan Gullis said it’s “racist” to suggest that every white person is “riddled” with white privilege.

“Any teacher who’s perpetuated [it] in the classroom ultimately should face a disciplinary hearing at the very least,” said the politician, who represents the Stoke-on-Trent North constituency.

He went on to add that “woke teachers” who want to push their political ideology in the classroom should run against him in the next general election.