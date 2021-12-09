White woman wrongly accuses black man of stealing her phone, before finding it in her bag

This is the outrageous moment a white woman wrongly accuses a black man of stealing her phone, before finding it in her bag.

Video footage from TikTok shows the woman continuously accusing the black shopper of taking her phone, saying: "I had it, and then you walked right behind me and you took it."

A shop assistant then hands over his phone to the woman so that she can call her mobile, which then rings inside her bag.

The accuser told the man: "I'm so sorry, I apologize."

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here