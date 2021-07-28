Watch live as WHO answers questions on Covid vaccine effectiveness

Katherine O’Brien of the World Health Organization is answering questions about coronavirus from the general public, with a particular focus on the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.

O'Brien is the director of the department of immunization, vaccines and biologicals and will be talking from the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Q&A session comes during a week that has seen Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom steadily fall, due in part to the vaccine drive across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.