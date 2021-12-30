WHO warns world faces ‘tsunami’ of Covid-19 infections

The World Health Organization has warned the world faces a "tsunami" of coronavirus infections, due to the "twin threats" of the Delta and Omicron variants.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus - director-general of WHO - also urged world leaders not to relax Covid-19 restrictions in the face of "populism".

"Delta and Omicron are twin threats, that are driving up cases to record numbers," he said.

"I'm highly concerned that Omicron being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases."

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.