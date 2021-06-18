GB News was recently launched amid fears it would herald the arrival of Fox News-style coverage on British shores. But how similar are the two channels in reality?

Can you guess which quotes are from GB News and which are from Fox News?

For example, on which side of the Atlantic was the author Enid Blyton described as the “extraordinaire behind the Magnificent Seven”? On which channel did a presenter ask: “You’re a Muslim, so why did you write a book about the founder of Christianity?”