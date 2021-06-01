CCTV footage shows the moment the wife of Belgium’s ambassador to South Korea slaps a shop assistant in the country’s capital Seoul.

Xiang Xueqiu, wife of Belgian ambassador Peter Lescouhier, is seen entering a room with two women, appearing to shove one of them before striking her.

A shop employee had suspected the ambassador’s wife was trying to leave the shop without paying for an item of clothing.

The incident in April has led to Belgium ending Lescouhier’s posting this summer after three years in the role.