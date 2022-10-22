Wild bison born in the UK for first time in almost 6,000 years

A bison calf has been born in the UK for the first time in almost 6,000 years in a surprise arrival.

The baby's mother is one of three European bison released in Kent earlier in the year, as part of the Wilder Blean project, and she hid her pregnancy to avoid predators attacking.

Rangers are assisting with the calf's wellbeing, however, they want to take a hands-off approach to help them keep their wild instincts.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.