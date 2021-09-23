A group of wild boars were captured strutting along the busy streets of Rome, much to the bemusement of passers-by.

Sightings of the animal close to the Italian capital are nothing new, as they are often spotted rummaging through piles of rubbish on the outskirts of the city.

But in recent months, the boars have become more brazen, venturing deeper into Rome to cause disruption and search for food.

Footage of the group cutting through traffic earlier this week has already gone viral, with thousands watching and responding to the video on social media.