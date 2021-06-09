Wild elephants that have marched 500 kilometres since leaving their home on a nature reserve last spring are continuing their trek through China’s southwestern Yunnan Province.

The herd’s epic journey has attracted global attention, though no one knows the reason behind it.

The herd is currently on the move in a rural suburb of the major city of Kunming after being seen resting earlier in the week. Authorities are closely monitoring the elephants and trying to guide them away from populated areas.

The elephants have reportedly already damaged village buildings and destroyed more than $1 million worth of crops.