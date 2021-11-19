William and Kate attend Royal Variety Performance in London

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the annual Royal Variety Performance in London where they were entertained by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Sir Rod Stewart and comedian Alan Carr.

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical also performed as well as the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Matilda the Musical. There were also musical performances from the likes of Years & Years, James Blunt and Elvis Costello on the night.

The event took place in-person this year after being held virtually in Blackpool Opera House last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.