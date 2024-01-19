Wind skier glides across snow-covered beach in Cleveland as waves buffet shore

Wind skiers could be seen gliding across a snow-covered beach in Cleveland as waves buffeted the Lake Erie shore on Friday, 19 January.

In a video posted by the Cleveland National Weather Service to their X profile, two snowkiters can be seen on Edgewater Beach and skiing across the snow.

The winter sport, while not usually performed on a beach, could be done as the Lake Erie beach was blanketed in thick snow.

The NWS caught the footage via their Metropark camera, which is continuous livestream focused on the beach.