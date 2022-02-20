Wind surfers make most of blustery conditions as Storm Franklin is set to strike UK

Thrill-seeking wind surfers have been filmed as they risk their lives in order to ride the waves.

It comes as the UK recovers from Storm Eunice on Friday, and prepares for the arrival of Storm Franklin.

Over 16 people have lost their lives across Europe as a result of the record-breaking winds, which caused chaos and devastation for many families.

The wind surfers were filmed in Bracklesham Bay, West Sussex, making the most of the rocky waters.

Sign up to our free newsletters here