High winds whip up waves as Storm Franklin arrives in Ireland

The strong gusts of wind have hit Ireland as the UK is facing the third storm in four days.

The Met Office announced this morning that Storm Franklin is set to batter parts of the country on Sunday and Monday.

Authorities have warned residents of Northenden, and West and East Didsbury after two severe flood risk warnings were issued for those areas of Greater Manchester.

Storm Franklin comes after Storm Eunice caused an estimated £300,000 worth of damage earlier this week.

New amber and yellow weather warnings are now in place as the bad weather looks set to continue into next week.