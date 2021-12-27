Met Police investigating video following Windsor Castle security breach

The Metropolitan Police are investigating a video linked to a man who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Footage, obtained by The Sun, appears to show a masked person in a hoodie holding a crossbow, addressing the camera saying they wanted to "assassinate the Queen" in a "revenge" mission.

A 19-year-old suspect, from Southampton, was sectioned under the Mental Health Act after being found in the castle grounds on Christmas morning.

Scotland Yard has confirmed detectives are "assessing the contents of a video" following the arrest.

Sign up to our newsletters here.