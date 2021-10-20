Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has "ruled out" further lockdowns in England.

The government minister told Sky News that a return of restrictions during the Christmas holidays are unfounded and added that a conversation on more lockdown rules is "completely unhelpful".

Mr Kwarteng said: "What we want to do is manage the situation as it is - we don't want to go back into lockdown and further restrictions. I would rule that out."

