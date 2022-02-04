Protesters rallied in front of the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo on Friday (4 February) to protest against the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Demonstrators from China’s Uyghur Muslim ethnic group, as well as Tibetans, Hong Kongers and south Mongolians were among those who gathered.

They are urging participants in the Beijing Olympics to speak out against China's treatment of Uyghurs, as the Games begin in the shadow of a diplomatic boycott over the nation's human rights record.

