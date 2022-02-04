Dutch reporter removed from Beijing Winter Olympics live on TV

A TV reporter was manhandled and dragged away by a Winter Olympics security official live on air during a broadcast from Beijing.

Sjoerd den Daas was accosted by the official, who was wearing a red armband, as he worked for Dutch broadcaster NOS covering the games.

The journalist tried to continue broadcasting as the official pushed him away from the camera, before the TV station cut back to the studio.

The TV station took to Twitter to say that the reporter was “fine” and he returned to the air minutes later to complete his broadcast.

