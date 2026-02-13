American skiers rescued from mountain after getting lost near Winter Olympics venue

A pair of American skiers were rescued after they became lost on the mountainside near a Winter Olympics venue.

On Tuesday (10 February) night, the two skiers became stranded at a high altitude when they “lost their bearings” in the dark, Vigili del Fuoco, Italy's national fire and rescue service, said.

The two men, whose identities have not been released, managed to send their GPS coordinates to authorities, allowing rescuers to locate them using drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras.

Both skiers, who Italian media reported as being in the country for the multi-sport event, were said to be in good health following the incident, according to the rescue service’s statement.