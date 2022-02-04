A major winter storm brought a mix of snow, freezing rain and ice to millions of Americans in its path as it made its way across 21 states this week.

Travel on both ground and air was disrupted, with airlines cancelling hundreds of flights, while governors urged residents to stay off roads.

A stretch of states, from New Mexico and Colorado, all the way to Maine, were put under storm warnings and watches, while parts of the midwest was blanketed by up to a foot of snow.

