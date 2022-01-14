Watch live as Wisconsin Christmas parade suspect due to arrive in court

Wisconsin Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks is due to appear in court on Friday (14 January).

The 39-year-old is accused of deliberately driving his car into a crowd of spectators at a parade in Waukesha on 21 November 2021, killing five people and injuring 61 more.

According to court records, Brooks is facing 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon for each person injured in the incident, as well as six homicide charges.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.