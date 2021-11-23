Watch live as Darrell Brooks, the suspect who allegedly rammed a car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing five, is set to appear in court.

The 39-year-old is facing five counts of first-degree intentional homicide after the attack on Sunday evening.

He was allegedly involved in a “domestic dispute” moments prior to driving onto the parade route, and court records show he has an extensive rap sheet dating back to 1999.

The death toll from the attack has risen after a child died from their injuries on Tuesday.

