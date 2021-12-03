Woman describes hearing brother plead for life moments before violent murder

A woman has described the harrowing phone call she shared with her brother, moments before he was brutally murdered on Black Friday.

Juan Lopez was gunned down and run over by carjackers in the city of East Point, Georgia, after using an ATM.

His panicked sister was on the phone as the murder unfolded and she broke down recalling how Lopez pleaded for his life before being shot.

"They shot him once and my brother was like 'please don't do this,'" she explained, adding that he told the killers he had a one-year-old son at home.

