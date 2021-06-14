CCTV footage shows a woman walking her dog on two live railway lines in Staffordshire.

The reckless trespasser is seen strolling along and occasionally stopping to look at her mobile phone in the middle of the tracks as her border collie trots ahead.

Churnet Valley Railway shared the video on social media in May, warning that “trespass on a railway line is dangerous!”

“If a train does not kill you, tripping or slipping on damp sleepers might just hurt you or even worse,” the company wrote on Facebook.