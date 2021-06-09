This video shows a woman confronting a group of men, believed to be travellers, riding their horses in London’s Serpentine on Saturday.

The mother, who asked to be identified only as Rebecca, told The Independent that the men were endangering children in the Hyde Park lake’s swimming area, including her own daughter.

“They just ploughed their horses into the swimming pool full of children and when the horses were slipping and sliding on the algae, they just pushed and whipped them,” she said.

Rebecca said she respected the travellers’ culture but spoke up because they were scaring children and hurting the animals.