Heidi Crowter, a campaigner with Down’s syndrome, is taking the government to court in a bid to overturn legislation which allows babies with the condition to be aborted at any stage before birth.

“The reason why I’m here today is because I am someone who has Down’s syndrome and I find it extremely offensive that a law doesn’t respect my life,” she says.

Maire Lea-Wilson, whose son has Down’s syndrome and who is bringing the landmark case to the High Court alongside Ms Crowter, says “pressure is placed” on women to terminate their pregnancy if their unborn baby has the condition.