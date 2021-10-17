This is the shocking moment a woman and her baby plunged down an uncovered manhole in India on Friday (8 October).

The woman was seemingly oblivious to the sign in front of the open manhole, and may have been talking on the phone at the time the accident took place.

Thankfully, passers-by were able to intervene quickly – and managed to get both mother and her one-year-old daughter out of the sewer at speed.