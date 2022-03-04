Woman fleeing Ukraine sobs as she may never see mother again

Harrowing footage shows a daughter in floods of tears as she admits she might not see her mother ever again.

A woman called Irena spoke to Sky News and broke down saying “I was crying as she said to me she may never see me again”.

Irena has fled the country, and spoke to the channel at the Polish border, but it is unknown where her mother is.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.