A woman from Cameroon has pleaded with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to aid the ongoing situation in her country.

The woman dropped to her knees to beg the prime minister, who had just finished up a Beef Australia speech in Rockhampton, Queensland.

“Everyday my people are being killed. I go through trauma everyday,” the woman said to Morrison.

Morrison tried his best to comfort the woman, and said he’d get one of his staff to deal with the situation.