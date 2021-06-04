A woman from the Czech Republic was forced to jump into water to save her dog from drowning after it swam out to see some swans.

Lucy Sea, 29, from Prague, rescued her pup on 21 May 2021, and the video has since been shared on the short form video app TikTok.

“The leash slipped out from my hand and my doggie ran to see the swans. After a while he couldn’t swim and didn’t know the way back, he started drowning, so as a good mommy I didn’t think and jumped in the water to save him,” Sea said.