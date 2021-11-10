A Texas woman has been caught on CCTV throwing a container of hot soup into a restaurant manager’s face after allegedly finding melted plastic in her food.

The incident, which took place on Sunday (7 November), has been widely shared on social media although the woman who threw the soup is yet to be identified.

Restaurant manager Jannelle Broland, 24, told the Daily Mail: “[I] felt my spirit had been broken just knowing someone could do something so awful and then laugh about it.”