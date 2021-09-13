A suspect is being hunted by police after kicking a woman down an escalator.

CCTV captured the brutal moment an unidentified male kicks the 32-year-old woman in the chest, causing her to fall several feet down an escalator inside Brookyln’s Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center station.

The police said the woman told the suspect to say “excuse me” after he had shoved past her.

According to the NY Daily News, he replied “I did,” and kicked her in the chest.

“The victim suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee and right thigh and trauma to her left ankle,” the NYPD said.